'We don’t celebrate draws' – Hearts of Oak deny dashing players GH₵800 after Karela game

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have denied paying GH₵800 as a bonus to all players following their 1-1 draw against Karela United last weekend.

Last Sunday, the Phobians were in Anyinase for a matchday 21 fixture in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



After a very tough contest, Accra Hearts of Oak earned a vital point after drawing 1-1 against Karela United.



Subsequently, there has been news that the club paid every player a sum of GH₵800 for fighting hard to avoid defeat on the matchday.



In a bid to set the record straight, Hearts of Oak has released a statement to assure fans that the news making rounds are false.

“Reports making round that our Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV has given each player 800gh after drawing with Karela on Sunday is absolutely false and must be ignored.



“We want to emphasize that as a club we don’t ‘celebrate’ draws. That’s ridiculous and self-demeaning,” a statement from Hearts of Oak has said.



Read the full statement from the capital-based club below:



