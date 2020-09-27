We don’t have a replacement for Iddrisu Baba if he leaves – Real Mallorca coach

Baba Iddrisu has been linked with clubs in the PL

Real Mallorca coach Luiz Garcia has admitted the club will find it difficult replacing Iddrisu Baba should the midfielder leave this summer.

With more than a week to end the summer transfer window, Garcia believes anything can happen, with club's in the market looking for players to augment their squad.



The Ghanaian is continuing from where he left off last season, churning out impressive displays in Mallorca’s first two games in the Spanish second-tier.



This has earned him a call-up to the Black Stars squad for next month's friendly against Mali in Turkey.



And for Mallorca gaffer, the midfielder is the best in his holding midfield position.



“He’s a different player. There’s nobody that’s so specific in this position. We can put Sedlar there who has played in that position for other teams and we can with Antonio who played more central when he was in the youth categories, but we don’t have one that’s like that (Baba),” Garcia said at a press conference ahead of their visit to Sabadell.

“There’s no one like that, and should something happen, well, we wouldn’t have a natural substitute,” he added.



The 24-year-old was one of Mallorca's best players in La Liga last term although they suffered relegation.



Thus far no club has expressed interest in him. There were rumours that Atletico Madrid considered in him as an ideal replacement for countryman Thomas Partey, who has been linked with Arsenal.



Mallorca will be hoping for their first win of the season when they face Sabadell on Sunday afternoon.



