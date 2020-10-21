We don’t have money to pay ¢15,000 cedis to use stadiums - GHALCA Chairman

Kudjoe Fianoo, GHALCA chairman

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo has revealed that football clubs will not be able to afford the exorbitant stadium charges the National Sports Authority is demanding.

The NSA on Sunday, 19th October 2020 released a statement that matches involving Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak against any other Ghana Premier League opponents will attract a flat fee of ¢20,000 while games classified as Category C will cost ¢15,000.



The decision by the state Authority mandated to act as gatekeepers of the stadia in the country has, however, been met with backlashes with GFA president, Kurt Okraku describing the fees as “exorbitant and unacceptable.”



For Kudjoe Fianoo, the clubs cannot accept the new demands of the NSA because clubs do not have a strong financial muscle considering how the football sector has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



"I have engaged the Sports minister concerning how the clubs are struggling and have scheduled a meeting with them today at 9 am,” the GHALCA chairman said in an interview Light Sports in Kumasi.

He added, “We simply cannot accept the charges from them because the clubs don't have money to make the payment.”



“President Nana Addo reiterated the passion of the Nation being paramount so these charges cannot hinder the flow of it," Kudjoe Fianoo stated.



Previously, Premier League clubs allocated 10% of gate proceeds from matches to the NSA.