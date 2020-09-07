Sports News

We don’t know WABBA, GBFA is the only recognized bodybuilding federation – NSA

Hay Yartey is the President of the Ghana Body Building and Fitness Association

The National Sports Authority has endorsed the Ghana Body Building and Fitness Association as the only recognized bodybuilding institution in the country.

Charles Amofa the PRO of the NSA clarified in an interview with Rainbow Radio that the GBFA remains the only institution accredited by the sports authority to undertake activities in that aspect of Ghana’s sports.



Charles Amofa mentioned that GBFA is among over forty federations accredited by the NSA.



“I want to clear the air on bodybuilding. For every discipline, the NSA recognizes only one group. What we have on our table is GBFA which is affiliated to the IFAB. We have been working with them over the years. So if some group are doing their thing then it’s a private initiative which is not recognized by the NSA”.



“There are over 44 federations under the NSA. We don’t have two or more institutions for any sport in Ghana. When it comes to bodybuilding, we only recognize the GBFA and not any other institution.



He rejected claims by a group calling itself World Amateur Bodybuilding Association, Ghana (WABBA) that it has certification from the NSA to organize bodybuilding events.

Amofa stated that much as the NSA cannot stop WABBA from taking initiative, they (WABBA) cannot act in an official capacity or represent Ghana in any international competition.



“So far as the NSA is concerned, we have not granted certification to any federation aside GBFA. It is never true that we have endorsed any other group. Any federation that is not recognized by the NSA acts as a private institution. Officially we have 44 federations and GBFA is the only bodybuilding institution”, he said.



Amofa was made to make this clarification after a reported clash between GBFA and WABBA over their status as the official and only recognized bodybuilding institution in Ghana.



Officials of WABBA are said to be priding themselves as the group mandated to handle bodybuilding.



It has been reported that over the weekend WABBA held an event which has prompted the NSA to come out and distance itself from it.

