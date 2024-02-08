We don’t know how much govt spent on Black Stars at AFCON – GFA Vice

GFA Vice President, Mark Addo

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo, has revealed that the GFA cannot quantify the amount of money the government invested in the Black Stars at the 2023 African Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Although the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that the government blew $8.5 million on the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON, the GFA has distanced itself from the allegations.



According to Mark Addo, the honours is on the Sports Ministry to prepare a budget for the Black Stars hence they are not responsible for the amount being alleged.



“As to the actual money that is spent, the FA has no input in that. The FA does not receive any money from the Ministry to spend on any item,” the GFA Vice President said at the presser on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



He added, “The Ministry has a purse holder who is embedded in the team, so every expenditure he accounts for it.”



He emphasized that the GFA prepared a list for the Sports Ministry to determine the amount of money to be allocated to the team. He added that no member of the GFA has a fair idea of the amount government gave the ministry.

He said, “The perception that the Ministry has spent $8.5 million on the Black Stars, anyone on the FA does not know about it because we didn’t advance from our group stage.



“Once we prepare where we presume the team will reach for the Ministry, we have no idea the amount,” he added.



Days after Ghana exited the AFCON, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is yet to release a report on the amount of money budgeted for the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



