We don't know if Partey could play against Spurs - Mikel Arteta

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta has stated that he does not know if Thomas Partey will recover in time to play in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The 27-year-old suffered a thigh injury in Arsenal's Premier League game against Aston Villa and missed the international break because of it.



He has not been declared fit yet and Arteta is now not sure if he will be ready for the big clash during the weekend.

"We don't know [if he will be ready for Spurs]. Again he is really pushing. Every day he is trying to get around the doctor and the physios," he said in a press conference.



"He hasn't trained with the team yet. So this week let's see if he can get a session or two."