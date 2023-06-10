0
Menu
Sports

We don't want to disgrace ourselves against Berekum Chelsea - Hearts defender Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom Hearts .jfif Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom

Sat, 10 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has shown determination to win their final Ghana Premier League game of the season against Berekum Chelsea.

The Phobians will look to bounce back from their four consecutive defeats as they pay a trip to Golden City Park on Sunday.

Having lost their previous game against Real Tamale United last weekend, Hearts are now close to the danger zone as they sit 11th on the table with 45 points, three away from the 16th position.

“Now we have one important game in which we have to do everything for the fans but we have to work towards it.

“We are not going to take this game lightly. We have to play this game like a final game and I can also say that I have full confidence in my playing mate that we can do something that nobody can imagine," Inkoom said.

“You can see my eyes, this is the kind of job I do to feed my family, I don’t have any other job.

“I don’t want to disgrace myself and none of the players wants to disgrace himself so we have to do everything possible to win that game. I know it’s not going to be easy but nobody wants defeat so we are going there to win.

“The coach himself doesn’t want defeat, the coach wants to do something, and the players want to do something. No matter what is happening we are all together.

“We have one important game, I know the fans are not happy, I keep on begging them, this team is for them, and they have to be there for this team," he added.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: