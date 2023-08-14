We feel pleased but disappointed, we deserved to win - Pochettino on Chelsea's 1-1 against Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino claims he is at the start of something special with Chelsea after seeing his first Premier League game with the Blues finish 1-1 against Liverpool.

While the hosts fell behind at Stamford Bridge, Axel Disasi scored on his debut for Chelsea to level the scores, and ultimately finish up with a point from their opening fixture.



When asked by BBC's Match of the Day whether a draw was a fair result, Pochettino replied: 'I don't believe it is. I think we deserved a little bit more overall. We feel pleased, but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and we deserved to win, but it is only the beginning.

We have created a very good way to work here and that is important. It is about belief and about work and to trust each other. The connection from day one has been fantastic.



'The fans were always with us. Even in the difficult moment they were there, they never gave up and always believed in the team and the team felt the energy from the crowd.