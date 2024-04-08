We fought hard for the result - Assistant Kotoko coach David Ocloo on draw against Bechem United

Assistant Kotoko coach David Ocloo

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has offered his perspective on the team's recent goalless draw against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League, emphasising the squad's resilience and determination to end their losing streak.

The Porcupine Warriors entered the match intending to halt a four-game losing streak in the league, hoping to secure a much-needed victory.



Despite the absence of goals, Asante Kotoko managed to secure a point through a solid defensive performance, with goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim making several crucial saves throughout the game.



Ocloo expressed satisfaction with the outcome and praised the team's effort, stating, "It's a game we fought very hard for this draw. We came up with a game plan and you could see the boys were very determined and very disciplined, and we had a point. Kudos to them."

However, Ocloo acknowledged that while the draw was a positive result, he did not view it as a significant improvement over their previous performances.



He highlighted the team's inability to convert scoring opportunities in previous games, despite playing well, and noted that the main difference in the Bechem United match was their disciplined defensive display.



"To me, our previous games we played very well but we couldn't score. If you watch, the previous games we played very well; better than this but we couldn't score," Ocloo explained. "And with this game, the only difference is they were very disciplined defensively."