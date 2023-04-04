0
We gave our all but it wasn’t enough – Coach Maxwell Konadu reacts to Legon Cities' defeat to Gold Stars

Legon Cities Maxwell Konadu Maxwell Konadu

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Konadu was disappointed his team lost to Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday afternoon but said he can be proud of the performance of his team.

According to him, his players gave it their all but it was just not enough for a win.

“Proud of the performance of my boys today. They did well. This game was keenly contested. We gave our all but wasn’t enough sadly. We will keep fighting to escape relegation,” coach Maxwell Konadu said after the defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars.

Early this afternoon, the team from Accra played as a guest to the Week 25 opponent of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

At the end of a tough contest, Bibiani Gold Stars secured all three points after a 3-2 win.

Following the defeat today, Legon Cities FC are now in the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings.

Source: footballghana.com
