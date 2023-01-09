We gifted goals - Medeama coach Umar Rabi after 4-0 defeat to Dreams FC

Medeama coach Umar Rabi

Medeama head coach Umar Rabi believes his side conceded cheap goals when they face Dreams FC in matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Still Believe lads inflicted a 4-0 win over the Yellow and Mauves at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon.



Two goals in each half condemned the Mauve and Yellows to their heaviest defeat of the season.



Speaking after the game, Umar Rabi asserted his outfit gifted goals to Dreams FC which led to their defeat.

"You saw the game and it was obvious we just gifted the goals to Dreams FC. Look at the goals we conceded. All the goals were gift. Very cheap and avoidable goals," he told the media



"It's really unfortunate because we played very well. The two early goals unsettled the players but we'll go back and correct our mistakes."



Medeama will turn attention to Nsoatreman in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday at the Akoon Community Park.