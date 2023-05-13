"We go stronger next season"- Doris Boaduwaa reacts after defeat to Ampem Darkoa

Hasaacas Ladies forward, Doris Boaduwaa

Hasaacas Ladies forward, Doris Boaduwaa is confident of a strong comeback next season after their Women's National League final defeat to main rivals Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Boaduwaa scored to give the Doos the lead in the final but a late equalizer from Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah forced the game into extra time before it was decided on penalties.



Ampem Darkoa went on to win the penalty shootouts and successfully defended their league title.



"Our season has finally come to an end. Many thanks to my teammates and the coaching staff. Great appreciation to you, my followers, for following my journey. We go stronger next season. It’s well," wrote Boaduwaa on Twitter.

The Black Queens striker has been an important part of the Hasaacas team and starred along with former teammate Evelyn Badu during the team's first appearance at the CAF Women's Champions League.



Her future at Hasaacas will be decided before the start of next season, as clubs from Europe show interest in her services.