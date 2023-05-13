0
Menu
Sports

"We go stronger next season"- Doris Boaduwaa reacts after defeat to Ampem Darkoa

Doris Boaduwaa.jfif Hasaacas Ladies forward, Doris Boaduwaa

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies forward, Doris Boaduwaa is confident of a strong comeback next season after their Women's National League final defeat to main rivals Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Boaduwaa scored to give the Doos the lead in the final but a late equalizer from Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah forced the game into extra time before it was decided on penalties.

Ampem Darkoa went on to win the penalty shootouts and successfully defended their league title.

"Our season has finally come to an end. Many thanks to my teammates and the coaching staff. Great appreciation to you, my followers, for following my journey. We go stronger next season. It’s well," wrote Boaduwaa on Twitter.

The Black Queens striker has been an important part of the Hasaacas team and starred along with former teammate Evelyn Badu during the team's first appearance at the CAF Women's Champions League.

Her future at Hasaacas will be decided before the start of next season, as clubs from Europe show interest in her services.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo