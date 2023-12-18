'We got the three points and that’s the most important thing for me' - Kudus after Wolves victory

Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian international

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus has expressed his delight after helping West Ham United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League.

On Sunday afternoon, the forward scored a brace for the Hammers to inspire the side to thrash Wolves 3-0.



After the game, Mohammed Kudus said, “We got the three points today and that’s the most important thing for me.”



The Ghana forward further noted that while West Ham are in the top half of the English Premier League table, the team is unsatisfied.

He said he will continue working hard with his teammates to win more games.



“You can see the togetherness in the team and that helps a lot. Even the guys who are not playing are very supportive as well so credit to everyone around the team. We keep building and we focus on Wednesday.



“We expect a lot from ourselves because we believe we can do more than that. There’s still so many games to go so we take it one game at a time,” Mohammed Kudus said.