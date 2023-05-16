We have 8 ‘strong spiritual men’ who work for Kotoko – Former NCC Chairman reveals

Former Asante Kotoko NCC chairman, Kwaku Amponsah, known as ‘Chairman K-5’ has disclosed that the club’s success of winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League was based on ‘ways and means”.
According to the outspoken Amponsah, despite spending about GH₵15,000 to GH₵20,000 on ways and means, they had to depend on eight strong spiritual men before they won the league.
“We spent about GH₵15,000-GH₵20,000 on ways and means last season at Kotoko before winning the league, and we have 8 strong spiritual men who work for Kotoko”, he told Ezra FM/TV.
The Porcupine Warriors clinched the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, which marked their first in eight years since they last grabbed the ultimate in the 2013/14 season.
With four games left to spare in the 2022/23 campaign, Kotoko currently occupy the 6th spot on the league with 44 points, having also exited the MTN FA Cup after a painful 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in the round of 32 clash.
LNS/KPE
