2
Menu
Sports

We have 8 ‘strong spiritual men’ who work for Kotoko – Former NCC Chairman reveals

Angry Kotoko Fans Blast Referee Amadu Ibrahim After Aduana Stars Defeat Asante Kotoko players

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko NCC chairman, Kwaku Amponsah, known as ‘Chairman K-5’ has disclosed that the club’s success of winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League was based on ‘ways and means”.

According to the outspoken Amponsah, despite spending about GH₵15,000 to GH₵20,000 on ways and means, they had to depend on eight strong spiritual men before they won the league.

“We spent about GH₵15,000-GH₵20,000 on ways and means last season at Kotoko before winning the league, and we have 8 strong spiritual men who work for Kotoko”, he told Ezra FM/TV.

The Porcupine Warriors clinched the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, which marked their first in eight years since they last grabbed the ultimate in the 2013/14 season.

With four games left to spare in the 2022/23 campaign, Kotoko currently occupy the 6th spot on the league with 44 points, having also exited the MTN FA Cup after a painful 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in the round of 32 clash.

LNS/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia
Related Articles: