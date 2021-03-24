We have a capable team that will not disappoint Ghanaians - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has said Ghana has a capable team that will not disappoint the country at any level.

Ghana will take on South Africa on Thursday at the FNB stadium in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers to be held in Cameroon.



Before the team’s departure to Johannesburg, he urged the players to beat the South Africans and book an early ticket to the AFCON tournament.



"We have two more games in front of us and from these two games, we have to be part of the best-assembled on the African continent".



"From the two games, we have to qualify but qualification starts from the first game in South Africa and for that reason, we have been preparing for the past four weeks".



"When we match out of the tunnel to face South Africa, let’s all have one thing in mind - qualification. Whatever it takes for us to come out with the right results, we have to make that necessary effort. We wholly believe in the technical team and your quality which is why you are here. We believe that you have what it takes to take Ghana to the promised land".



“To show our seriousness, our own and the very freshest Sports Minister we have in Ghana and in the last few days he is being in office he has shown beyond reasonable doubt that he has the can-do attitude and spirit”

“He is being very supportive of our preparatory period up to today and he is going to be supportive until we deliver that AFCON ticket to our dear country.”



“His only ambition is that Ghana must qualify for the AFCON. I have told him that we have a capable team that will not disappoint this country and so he already rests assured” he said.



Ghana had its early qualification delayed after losing by a lone goal to Sudan in the qualifiers last year November in Khartoum.



Ghana and South Africa are currently levelled up on 9 points in Group C of the qualifiers.



A win against South Africa will see the Black Stars take a three-point lead on the table and also ensure automatic qualification.