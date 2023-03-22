We have a good coach and a good team – Dan Kwaku Yeboah backs Ghana to beat Angola

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has passed a vote of confidence in new Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton to achieve success with the team, particularly on his debut game against Angola.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah on Peace FM noted that Chris Hughton has a reputation for being a good coach and that he is positive about the chances of the team against the Palancas Negras.



He admitted that the Angolans will pose some form of challenge to the Black Stars but the team called up by Chris Hughton should be able to dispatch them with ease.



“We have a good team and a good coach to beat Angola. It’s been a while since I watched the Angolan national team but based on the team we have, I’m confident we can beat them. We will at least beat them 2-0. Angola are one of the few African countries who have been to the World Cup so they aren’t bad but I believe we will score them,” he said on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



The Black Stars resume the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a game against Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Chris Hughton who will be making his bow as national team coach invited 25 players for the encounter and the latest update by the Ghana Football Association shows that all players are in Kumasi for the game.

The team held their first training session in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 21 2023 with hundreds of supporters trooping the Baba Yara Stadium to catch glimpses of the stars.



As part of an effort to whip interest and support for the game, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus have in separate videos appealed to fans to turn out in their numbers and support them.



Ghana and Angola are on the same points in the group, 4 points each, after two matches.



The Black Stars began their qualifiers win a 3-0 win over Madagascar before a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic whereas Angola beat Central Africa Republic 2-1 before drawing 1-1 with Madagascar.



