We have a good squad - Swansea star Andre Ayew

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has stated that Swansea City has a good team that can secure promotion to the top-flight league at the end of the season.

In the previous campaign, Ayew led the English Championship side to the playoffs but was unable to seal promotion to the Premier League.



Currently, he believes that the team is good enough after he was asked if the coach should bring in more players in January.



"That’s for the staff to see, but I feel we have a good squad and are playing well," he said.



"We’re at the top and just a few points behind teams who have big budgets and bought in a lot of players."



"I just look to play and help the team to get results. We’ll see what happens."

He also gave his thoughts on some of his teammates.



"Viktor Gyokeres hasn’t had a lot of changes yet," admitted Ayew.



"He had Covid and now he’s getting there. He’s a strong lad and he knows how to finish that’s for sure.



"He’s not got a goal yet, but I know it’s coming. He can hold the ball and he has a lot of quality which we see in training."



"Jamal Lowe is a guy who I’ve played with since the start of the season so we are starting to understand each other a bit more," said Ayew.

"We know he’s played more of his career on the wing so it’s a new role for him, but he’s adapting really well to it and he’s helped us a lot in the way we bring the ball out from the back. He needs to keep going."



"Culls is different as he’s one of ours, a younger one with a bright future ahead of him," Ayew added.



"He needs to continue and it will pay off as he has the quality to play in the future."



The former West Ham man has scored seven goals for Swansea this season.