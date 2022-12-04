We have a plan for Otto Addo’s successor – GFA

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Mark Addo

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Mark Addo, has said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has a plan for a successor to Otto Addo who will leave his post as Black Stars coach at the end of this month.

The former Ghana star is expected to vacate his position as Ghana Coach and return to Borussia Dortmund when his short-term contract expires at the end of December.



"We knew that Coach (Otto Addo) will be leaving in six months, so we do have a succession plan’’ Mark Addo told the press at a briefing in Doha on Saturday.



"We just going through the process, it’s a process, you know the Ghana Football Association works with different stakeholders in this decision-making process’’.

"Like I said, first thing is to get our reports in quickly, have a meeting within our stakeholders, including the President, the Executive Council and Government and once that is done, we will make a decision on his successor. So yes, we have a plan," he added.



Ghana crashed out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament after finishing bottom of Group H with three points.