We have activated Antoine Semenyo's extension - Bristol City coach Nigel Pearson

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo

Nigel Pearson has stated that Bristol City has triggered Antoine Semenyo's 12-month contract option and that the Robins' desire for new players in January is not reliant on selling the Black Stars striker.

Turkish giants, Fenerbahce, and Premier League side, Crystal Palace have expressed their interest in signing the promising forward.



The forward has less than a year remaining on his contract with the English Championship club.



“Antoine, we’ve activated his extension. We have to protect our interests,” Pearson said.

“Yes, they can. But then you’ve got to remember we will still have to meet financial fair play regulations and so obviously a sale would make that situation a lot easier to deal with, but the reality is that we would prefer to keep our best players,"



“Our fanbase doesn’t want to know that we’re just looking to cash-in on our best players because why would they then look forward with any optimism. So, what we have to do is try and get the balance right,”



Semenyo was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the just-ended 2022 World Cup in Qatar.