We have conquered both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko - Aduana Stars CEO

Aduana Stars FC

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars, Takyi Arhin has touted his team's superiority after back-to-back victories over both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Aduana Stars, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, eliminated Asante Kotoko from the MTN FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over the Porcupine Warriors at the Round of 16 stage.



The FA Cup victory comes barely a week after Aduana Stars went to Accra Sports Stadium to beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 on matchday 18 of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



Speaking about his team's good run of form in the ongoing season, Takyi Arhin said Aduana Stars have proven that they are ready to compete and will win double at the end of the season.



“We’ve beaten Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, the rest have no way through us so they should forget it. When we clinch the league title with the FA Cup, whoever team we face in the FA Cup final will go to Africa if they can.

“But we are going for the double this season, no team can stop us,” Takyi Arhin said as quoted by footballghana.



Meanwhile, Aduana Stars are currently leading the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points while Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak occupy the 3rd and 4th position respectively with 28 points each.



JE/DA