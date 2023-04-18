We have ex-players as coaches - GFA Comms. Director to Stephen Appiah

Communications Director of GFA, Henry Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has responded to former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah's recent comments about the involvement of ex-footballers in football administration.

Appiah argued that football should be ran by those who have experienced the game rather than those who are proficient in grammar.



“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learned something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,” he said on Sompa FM.



Responding to Appiah's statement, Asante Twum stated that the Ghana Football Association has always included former footballers in various aspects of football administration, such as coaching and management.



He noted that most of the coaches for the national team are former players.

Asante Twum concluded that the Ghana Football Association has never turned its back on ex-footballers and their valuable experiences.



"The truth is that we have never turned our back on ex-footballers. All the coaches for the Black Meteors for instance, including the team manager are ex-footballers. Laryea Kingston is the assistant to Zito for the Black Starlets. Even Samuel Boadu[the coach for Black Satelites], would have played for the national team in his playing days but for injuries.



"Even aside from coaching, some ex-internationals are in key positions at the FA. Kwame Ayew is the vice chairman of the player status committee. The list is endless," he explained on Max FM.



