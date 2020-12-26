We have generated GH¢12m in five months - Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has disclosed that his management have been able to generate over GH 12 million in sponsorship since they took over office five months ago.

The Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management have signed some huge partnership and sponsorship deals for the club such as Errea, Cleek, VEO technology and Insta and Hisense.



According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the team has accrued GHC 1.2 million from the GHC 12 million monies generated which have been paid into the account.



“Since we came into office we have generated about 12 million GHC and so far about 1.2 million GHC of that amount has already been paid into our account” Nana Yaw Amponsah made the revelation on Oyerepa FM.

The Porcupine Warriors have seen their marketing and brand take a new shape under the 2019 Ghana FA presidential candidate.



Asante Kotoko are set to unveil its partnership with an English Premier League side according to reports in the local media.