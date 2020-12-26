We have generated GH¢12m in five months - Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has disclosed that his management have been able to generate over GH 12 million in sponsorship since they took over office five months ago.
The Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management have signed some huge partnership and sponsorship deals for the club such as Errea, Cleek, VEO technology and Insta and Hisense.
According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the team has accrued GHC 1.2 million from the GHC 12 million monies generated which have been paid into the account.
“Since we came into office we have generated about 12 million GHC and so far about 1.2 million GHC of that amount has already been paid into our account” Nana Yaw Amponsah made the revelation on Oyerepa FM.
The Porcupine Warriors have seen their marketing and brand take a new shape under the 2019 Ghana FA presidential candidate.
Asante Kotoko are set to unveil its partnership with an English Premier League side according to reports in the local media.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Current Kotoko team has no future - Charles Taylor fumes
- Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah admits mistake in sacking Maxwell Konadu
- I was not convinced with Justice Blay's demands - Nana Yaw Amponsah
- We couldn't sign Matthew Anim Cudjoe for $250,000 on loan - Kotoko CEO
- Jerome Otchere criticizes Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah for setting unrealistic target
- Read all related articles