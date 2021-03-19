We have good players to win the league - Medeama coach

Head coach of Medeama SC Yaw Preko

Head coach of Medeama SC Yaw Preko says he has the materials to be able to win the Ghana Premier League diadem this season.

The former Great Olympics trainer took over the Tarkwa based side not long ago but is convinced they have enough quality to win the league title.



Despite winning two FA cups titles the mauve and yellows have always fallen short when it comes to the league title with luck also eluding them the last few years when they were in pole position to win as the league was annulled twice.



Medeama currently lie 5th on the Ghana Premier League table with 27 points four points adrift the top of the table.



Coach Yaw Preko says his side is very capable of winning the league although there are also very good sides who can win it.

"We have a lot of players in the team to win the league. There are good players in the team and we just have to add a few", he told Happy FM



"My target is to finish as high as we can and take it game after the game.



He added, "This is a league that has many teams that can win it. Olympics, Karela and others are all in a good position to win the league."



“We are going to take it game after game and by the end of the season, we will see what happens," he added.