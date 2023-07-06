We have identified why we were almost relegated last season – Hearts board member

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah

Hearts of Oak have identified the reasons behind the club’s poor display in the Ghana Premier League last season, this is according to board member Vincent Odotei Sowah.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview, the politician and football administrator said very soon, the club will come out to inform the public and supporters about why the club almost suffered relegation last season.



“If things are not going well, we should look at the exact reason why we were nearly relegated this season. We have found out what the reason is and very soon, we will tell you what the reason is,” Vincent Odoeti Sowah said.



Last season, the Ghanaian giants changed managers two times before the league campaign came to an end.

After struggling to compete in both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup, Hearts of Oak finished the football season without winning a single silverware.



At the moment, the Phobians are in the process of putting things in place to ensure a successful campaign in the 2023/24 season.