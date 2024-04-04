We have invested GH¢9 million into our new Secretariat - Hearts of Oak's Board Chair

The Hearts of Oak Secretariat is 95% complete

Hearts of Oak's Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, has disclosed that a staggering GH¢9 million has been injected into the construction of their new Secretariat.

The construction of the new edifice began in 2022 when the Phobians demolished their old building located at Asylum Down, making room for this modern structure.



At the Annual General Meeting of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV provided an update, stating that the construction is nearing completion.



"As of now, this state-of-the-art facility is approximately 95% finished, with an investment of about GH¢9 million," he reported.



Additionally, Togbe Afede XIV revealed that a portion of the new building will be leased out to generate additional revenue for the club.

“This structure is also about 95% complete as at the time of this report. Part of this ultra-modern edifice will be leased out to help generate revenue.”



The club aims to enhance its revenue streams while also providing modern facilities for administrative purposes.



Hearts of Oak are hoping to make good strides also on the pitch as they seek to bounce back from a recent defeat to Samartex.



JNA/NOQ