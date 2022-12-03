'We have learnt valuable lessons' - GFA apologises over Black Stars early exit from FIFA 2022 World Cup

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a statement following the disappointing exit of the Black Stars from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana were dumped out of the tournament of Group G after winning one of their three matches.



After losing to Portugal in their opening game and grabbing the maximum three points against South Korea, the Black Stars of Ghana needed at least a draw to qualify for the round of 16.



However, the team lost two goals to nil against Uruguay in their final match.



The GFA while expressing gratitude to the Ghanaian populace and other groups for their support apologised for the team’s failure to progress out of the group stage.



"The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the government,

the Ghanaian people, the football family, Corporate Ghana, our esteemed sponsors and supporters for their unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed



support during the Black Stars FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign," part of GFA's statement read.



“We regret our inability to progress to the knockout phase of the competition and offer our profound apologies to the government, the people of Ghana and all stakeholders across the globe,” the GFA said.



According to the GFA, it has gathered valuable lessons from the team’s qualification and participation in the global showpiece and will communicate further developments in due course.



“We believe that valuable lessons have been learnt from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future."

“The Ghana Football Association would in due course inform all stakeholders about any further developments concerning the Black Stars,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has announced his decision to resign from the position.



"Me & my family are happy in Germany. I said I would step down after the World Cup even if we're world champions after the tournament. I've resigned from my role as Ghana coach," Otto Addo told the press in his post-match interview.







