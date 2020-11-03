We have no excuse to fail – Fatau Dauda talks tough ahead of season

Captain of Legon Cities, Fatau Dauda

Captain of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, Fatau Dauda is eyeing a good season with his outfit with the arrival of top players in the team.

The domestic top-flight league is set to start this month after several months of inactive football in the country and according to the goalkeeper; he hoping his side can deliver as he strongly believes he and his teammates has no excuse to fail.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Angel FM, he said, “I can say that we are in good shape ahead of the season after three weeks of intensive training. So we are hoping for the best for the upcoming season. We don’t have any excuse to fail because management have done their part and it’s our turn to deliver”



He continued that, “Last season, the players disappointed big time, however, authorities have augment our squad with quality so we are praying for favour in the forthcoming season so we can get a good season and lift the team”

“Brekum Chelsea has proven every club is capable of winning the league looking at what they’ve some years back. In fact, I will commend our management for the signing they’ve made this season. I believe they have done what they could and it is up to us to also do our best for the club”



“I think our current squad is way ahead of last season because they recruited seasonal players, we are looking forward to getting a good rhythm so we can start on a good note. Gyan inclusion will help the club a lot in the forthcoming season” he said.