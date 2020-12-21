We have ourselves to blame for losing to Kotoko - Dreams FC coach Wilfred Dormon

Dreams FC assistant coach, Wilfred Dormon, has blamed the playing body following their defeat to Asante Kotoko on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Still Believe lads lost by one goal to nil to the Porcupine Warriors of the Ghana Premier League.



This means the Dawu based club have suffered a back to back defeat after their 3-0 humiliating defeat to Hearts of Oak a week ago.



Dormon, who took charge of the team in the absence of head coach Karim Zito at the post-match conference said his outfit had an impressive performance with disappointing results.

“We created more overload, we controlled the entire 45 minutes in the second half but again, Kotoko were discipline in terms of defending. They were organized at the back so we couldn’t find the breakaway and we lost”



“An impressive performance but disappointing results. We have ourselves to blame because in the first 15 minutes Dreams FC should have been up by two or three goals and in football, if you don’t take the chances, the chances will take you.”



“I’m very disappointed with the results but impressive performance. We look forward to fight another day. It’s a long journey, a long marathon and therefore we need to keep ourselves and look forward to the next game. It is football, you win some, you lose some but you look forward to improving in results,” he said.