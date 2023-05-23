1
We have over-achieved – FA boss Kurt Okraku touts achievements

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku says his administration in the three-and-half-year have over-achieved their objectives since they resumed office in 2019.

The astute football administrator won power to steer the affair of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the four years after defeating George Afriyie and Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah who conceded defeat in the third round of the election in 2019.

Affectionately called the ‘Game Changer, the former Sports Journalist whose mandate expires in October, seeks a second term in office and believes his yet-to-be done first term has been successful.

“I will not even want to look at the manifesto because if it is about ticking the boxes, ie, on the provisions on the manifesto, we have achieved. But I think we have done more beyond the manifesto. Some of the things that we have been able to deliver to our football people has been special and amazing”, Kurt told SuperSports.

Okraku became the first president of the Ghana Football Association after the Anas expose which led the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) with the president of the republic of Ghana dissolving the Ghana FA , and in 2017 he chaired the Ghana football Association FA Cup Committee.

