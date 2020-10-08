We have the best team in Ghana – Ashantigold President Dr Kwaku Frimpong

President of Ghana Premier League side, Ashanti Gold, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong (Champion) has described his squad as the best in the country.

The Obuasi-based club is set to represent Ghana in the upcoming CAF Confederations Cup and according to the President of the club, the miners have the best team in the country presently.



Despite the departure of key figures like Shafiu Mumuni, midfielder Latif Anabila, goalkeeper Frank Boateng, young and talented center back Yusif Mubarik, and others, he believes his side still has the best players at their folds.



The miners following the exit of the aforementioned players have augmented their squad with the likes of Yaw Annor, Jacob Appau Asiedu, Hans Kwoffie, Nathaniel Ohene Asamoah, Michael Enu, Boadu Dacosta, and Burkinabe goalie Mohammed Bailou.

“Our new boys are above the names (you mentioned), our coach now has selection headache”.



“It was a nice game, we have the best team. And we proved to the whole Ghanaians that Ashgold is the best team” he said this after their preseason game with Asokwa Deportivo.



The Ghana Premier League side is currently preparing for the new football season where they will compete in the domestic competitions as well as the CAF Confederation Cup.