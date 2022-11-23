1
We have the quality to match Portugal - Otto Addo

Otto Addo Swiss2 610x400 Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has stated that his team has the required quality to match Portugal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H opener.

Portugal have enormous quality and has been tipped as one of the strong favourites to win the World Cup.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the German-trained said although the Black Stars have quality, they would have to be brave against the Portuguese.

“We have the quality to play with them. Surely, we have to be very brave,” he said.

Portugal's head coach, Fernando Santos, named a start-stuttering side consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pepe, Joao Cancelo, Rafael Leo, Joao Felix, and a host of other big names for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ghana will count on a few big names including Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed, Inaki Williams, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew to make things tick for them.

Ghana will come off against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud).

