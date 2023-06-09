We have the quality to win the U-23 AFCON - Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko is confident that his side will win the U-23 African Youth Championship in Morocco.

The manager believes his current group is loaded with quality when juxtaposed to the previous squad which finished fourth and failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics Games.



Recounting the 2019 tournament, he said it was disappointing because a penalty miss determined their fate.



“The last time we were at the AFCON, we were all disappointed because we were one penalty away from qualifying for the Olympic Games,” he told Asempa FM.



“This time around, I am confident we had quality players during the qualifiers we played. We are one of the eight teams that could win the trophy.



He confidently asserted that, if Ghana qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Meteors will be aiming at winning the gold medal.

“If we qualify [for the Olympics] it’s good but we will still try to win the cup," he added.



Ibrahim Tanko has named a star-studded 29-man provisional man squad for the competition.



The squad features Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, and Fatawu Issahaku who are regular members of the senior national team, Black Stars.



Black Meteors, will face Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in Group A of the tournament scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 8, 2023,



EE/KPE