We have to improve on scoring goals before 2023 AFCON starts - Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has emphasized the need for his team to enhance their goal-scoring capabilities before the commencement of the 2023 AFCON.

In recent times, the Black Stars have faced challenges in finding the back of the net, and they have been criticized for conceding goals too easily in matches.



According to Coach Chris Hughton, there are several aspects his team needs to work on before the 2023 AFCON, with goal scoring being a priority to alleviate pressure during matches.



"There are areas of our game that we can improve, such as scoring goals early in games to relieve pressure. We can achieve this by delivering strong performances and positioning ourselves well in matches to create opportunities," Hughton expressed in an interview with GFA TV.

He further added, "Ultimately, it's about winning football matches. We managed to top our group in the qualifiers, and that's the equilibrium I'm talking about. It's all about achieving the results that will propel us further in the competition."



The Black Stars have been placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON and will come up against Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



