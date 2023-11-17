We have to work hard to find the right formula to create chances for Inaki Williams to score – Chris Hughton

Inaki Williams

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has indicated that it is up to him and his technical team to help striker Inaki Williams to score goals for the national team.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Ghana’s game against Madagascar, Coach Chris Hughton said the technical team must find a formula that will see the team creating chances for Inaki Williams to score.



“It is our responsibility, sometimes it can click straight away, and sometimes it can take time. I think with Inaki there is no question of willingness to want to score or want to work hard. We just have to continue to work hard to find the right formula to give him the service that he needs,” Chris Hughton noted.



Ghana will face off with Madagascar on Friday, November 17.

The game that will serve as the first match of the Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The game will kick off at 4 pm.