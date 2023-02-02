We just make noise that we are the best - Kwame Sefa Kayi reacts to Ghana's exit from CHAN 2022

Host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi

Host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi was surprised that the Black Galaxies couldn't compete against Madagascar and Niger at the ongoing African Nations Tournament (CHAN).

The Black Galaxies of Ghana were eliminated from the tournament after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Niger in the quarter-finals.



The Galaxies didn't impress in any of their three games in the tournament and the ace broadcaster has said that Ghanaians only love to dabble in the perception that the country is superior at football.



He stated that the Ghana Premier League is nothing to write home about and therefore not surprising that the players who were selected from the same league couldn't compete.

"Madaagcasr also defeated us. Now we have seen our level. We only know how to brag and make noise about being the best in Africa and we have been shown our level. The league has so become something."



"But were the players selected from this league? The same league that nobody bothers to watch? Is this even a League? " Kwame Sefa Kayi said on his show on Peace FM.



In three games at the 2022 CHAN, Ghana lost 2-1 to Madagascar, 2-0 to Niger, and defeated Sudan 3-1.