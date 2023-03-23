We just want to come and watch Kudus and Partey - Fans in Kumasi

Some football fans in Kumasi have promised to throng the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their numbers to watch the Black Stars in action against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

When GhanaWeb visited the Adum market in Kumasi, most of the fans disclosed that they intend to come to the stadium in their numbers to watch in-form Ghanaian players Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.



According to these fans, both Kudus and Partey have been impressive at club level and would want to see them replicate that same performance at Baba Yara on March 23, 2023.



“I have heard the Black Stars are in town. I will come to the stadium to watch the match. I just want to see Mohammed Kudus in action” a taxi driver who spoke to GhanaWeb said.



“Kudus and Partey are the stars in the team and we have trust in them to deliver victory for us,” a phone seller stated.



Despite the poor performance of the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar most of the fans expressed optimism in the team. They explained that the appointment of coach Chris Hughton has renewed their hope in the Black Stars.



“God willing we will come to the stadium in our numbers. No matter what when the Black Stars play in Kumasi we will come and cheer them to victory and pray for them,” one of the traders said.

The Black Stars' match against Angola would be their first match in 2023 after the World Cup in Qatar.



The last time the team played in Kumasi back in March 2022, fans filled the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to the rafters and the fans have promised to replicate it once again.







JNA/KPE