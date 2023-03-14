1
Menu
Sports

We keep fighting until the end - Andre Ayew on Nottingham Forest relegation battle

ANDRE AYEW Noth Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Andre Dede Ayew, the Ghana international, has said that Nottingham Forest will keep fighting until the end of the season as they seek to avoid relegation from the English Premier League.

Currently 14th after 26 matches, Ayew acknowledged that the team's current position is surprising to many but said that they will continue to believe in themselves and keep pushing for positive results.

Ayew missed a stoppage-time penalty in their recent 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs away, but insisted that it is not time to panic.

He also said that they will have to face teams that have been together longer and have more established styles of play, but that they are not going to give up.

"Everybody who wears a Forest shirt knows it's not going to be easy, but we're going to keep believing in ourselves," he said.

"Our problem is we're facing teams that have been together for four or five years, they have their own style of play and their own ideas, but it's not time to panic. It's going to be difficult, but we don't just have to look at the negatives. We know our away form isn't good enough, but we're not going to give up. We're going to keep fighting until the end."

JNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
We groomed McBrown to become a TV presenter - Abena Moet
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects