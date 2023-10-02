We knew we'd beat them - Bofoakwa manager brags after beating Hearts of Oak

Bofoakwa Tano, head coach Frimpong Manso

Bofoakwa Tano, head coach Frimpong Manso, has said his side was certain about claiming the victory over Hearts of Oak after scoring first.

The newly promoted side upset the second most successful club in the league, beating them 1-0 on Saturday, September 30, 2023.



Speaking on how he masterminded the victory, he detailed that he made his dominate the spaces during the game.



"We decided not to allow Hearts of Oak the space to play, especially in the midfield so yes in the first half especially when we clipped their midfield they could play it was rather we were dictating the pace," he told Happy FM.



He believes his team had a better first half and thus should have scored.



"We were also pressing them up front so the first half I think we played very very well it was in the first half that we should have scored."

The former Asante Kotoko manager added that when they eventually scored in the second half, they were sure it was their game to lose.



"In the second half we started and we got the goal and from there, it became a game that we knew we were going to win," he added.



Bofoakwa Tano currently leads the Ghana Premier League table with 7 points after three games. They are unbeaten at home, holding a 100 percent home record.



EE/KPE