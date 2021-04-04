We know he will help us - Eleven Wonders coach speaks on Alex Asamoah after debut

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu believes veteran striker Alex Asamoah will make a huge impact in his side.
Asamoah, a former Ghana Premier League goal king, joined the Techiman-based side during the second transfer window.
He made his debut on Saturday as a second-half substitute against Kotoko, his former side.
''We are looking at his physical level because we know that he has not been training with us for a very long time so we were looking at his physical level. So we will bring him in as the game goes on,'' Osei-Fosu said.
''We know he will help and we all saw him just that he was also over-excited to score against his former club. If he had taken his time he would have banged in some goals.''
