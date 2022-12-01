3
We know how to cause problems for Ghana - Uruguay coach Diego Alonso

Thu, 1 Dec 2022

Uruguay head coach, Diego Alonso, has stated that his side is ready to exploit Ghana's weaknesses.

Ghana will face Uruguay in a make-or-break final Group H clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

According to Alonso, he has done his work on the Black Stars and knows where to hit and what to do to grab the needed win.

"We know where we have to aim and what we have to do."

He added that his charges are ready to put themselves on the line to earn what would be their first win of the tournament.

"We are going to give everything in the next game to qualify. "he said

The game is scheduled for Friday, December 2 at the Al Janoub stadium.

Ghana are on three points and will need a win to qualify while Uruguay, who have one point will need a win and also hope South Korea fail to beat already qualified Portugal.

