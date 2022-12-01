We know what we have to do to win against Uruguay – Partey

Deputy captain of the Black Stars, Thomas Partey, has intimated that the team are well prepared and know the tactics to play to win their game against Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars come up against Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, in their final group H match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Uruguay became the sworn rivals of Ghana at the 2010 World Cup when Luis Suarez prevented a goal-bound header with his hand, as Ghana later lost on penalty shootouts.



As Ghana prepares to face Uruguay again this time at the group stages, Partey says he is confident the Black Stars will get a victory this time if they stick to the coach's plan and work hard.



“I was very young, I was playing colts in Ashaiman” Partey said when Ghana played against Uruguay in 2010.

He added, “it was a game of football, everything can happen. We had the chance to score the penalty but we were unlucky, the ball did not go in but I think that we are going into this game well prepared. We know what we have to do to win. We have to work hard and stick to the plan of our coach.”



Watch video below







JNA/BOG