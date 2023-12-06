We'll give a very good account of ourselves against Kotoko - Hearts of Oak board member

Hearts of Oak players

Board Member of Hearts of Oak Vincent Sowah-Odotei has assured fans that the team will put up a good performance against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the Phobians' current 9th position in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Sowah-Odotei expresses optimism about the team's potential for a compelling performance.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, he acknowledged the rough patches but assures fans of an improved performance.



“We will give a very good account of ourselves against Asante Kotoko even though we are going through rough patches. We are confident in the potential of this team, and we will give a good account of ourselves,” he said.



Sowah-Odotei called for calm among the supporters, emphasizing the team's commitment to delivering against Asante Kotoko.



Encouraging positivity, he assured fans that, despite the competitive nature of the league, Hearts of Oak will field a strong team for the crucial game.



“The fans should not panic because we will put together a good team to deliver against Asante Kotoko. The fans should stay calm, and I know we will deliver against Asante Kotoko,” he urged.

The much-anticipated clash is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, promising an intense showdown between the two fierce rivals.



Click here to follow GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/NOQ