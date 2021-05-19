We’ll move on if FA does not ‘punish’ referee Owusu - Elmina Sharks

Referee Maxwell Kofi Owusu has already taken to Facebook to apologise for his decision

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks coach Odartey Lamptey has reacted to the apology rendered by the referee in the Hearts of Oak’s win over Elmina Sharks match.

He said the harm has already been caused, and the team has already gained three points.



He believes we have to move on despite the harm caused Elmina Sharks team.



He said his side could have won the match or played a draw if not for the bad decision the referee took.



The referee who oversaw Hearts of Oak’s 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks on Sunday has rendered an apology for awarding Hearts of Oak a penalty kick.



But after watching the game, referee Maxwell Kofi Owusu took to Facebook to apologise.

“This was absolutely not a good decision. I’m not proud of it. A lot of people have been hurt. I am hurt too,” he said.



But reacting Mr Lamptey said the harm has already been caused.



According to him, they would put the situation behind them if the FA refuse to do something about it.



The focus for the team he noted is to stay in the league and will not allow this to distract the boys.



He spoke on Rainbow Sports with Isaac Worlanyo Wallace.