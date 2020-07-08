Sports News

We'll not keep quiet, compensate us for the accident - Ex goalkeeper tells Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Isaac Amoako, has appealed to the leadership of the club to compensate all those who were involved in the team's accident that happened three years ago.

The Porcupine Warriors were involved in an accident three years ago on the Nkawkaw highway on their way back from Accra after a 1-0 loss to Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.



The accident claimed the life of the club's assistant Equipment Officer Thomas Kofi Obeng Asare.



The then-coach Steve Polack and his assistant, the team's former captain Godwin Ablordey, players Baba Mahama and Ollenu Ashitey were among those who were heavily injured.



The Ghana Football Association, Accra Hearts of Oak, and many others donated to Kotoko during their tragic times but those who were involved in the accident including Isaac Amoako has called the club out for not compensating them after three years of that disaster.

“Coming Sunday, July 14, 2020, will mark three years since the horrific incident happened but still not received a penny from Kotoko and we don’t know as to when our compensations would be paid”



“The refusal of the Kotoko leadership to pay our monies has placed a heavy toll on most of the victims. Longest-serving team driver Nana Berchie has been at home due to the accident he had, while Baba Mahama and Ollenu Ashitey have had their playing careers stymied.”



“We are aware that the newly constituted board led by the previous board chair, Dr. Kwame Kyei who held that position at the time of the accident, had begun paying off several debts incurred by the club but still not heard from him,” he added.



“We will not keep quiet until Kotoko's leadership pays our compensation to us (Victims),” Isaac Amoako told Sunyani-based BA TV in an interview.

