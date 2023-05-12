0
We'll use final games of MTN FA Cup to promote investment - Wilson Arthur

Wilson Arthur 1.jpeg?resize=640%2C527&ssl=1 Chairman of the MTN FA Cup, Wilson Arthur

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairman of the MTN FA Cup, Wilson Arthur has disclosed that the semi-final and final stages of this year’s MTN FA Cup competition will be used to stimulate the interest of corporate organizations in the competition.

According to him, the decision to move the games to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Stadium in Abrankese was to attract investment for the competition.

"We decided to use the semifinals and the final to promote private investment in our football. So, when you see the investment made by Dr. Kwame Kyei. What he has done here is worth it. So, if you bring the games here for the whole world to see that it's a private investment, it motivates others to do more," Arthur said.

On Saturday, May 13, the first semi-final game between Dreams FC and Skyy FC will be played at 3pm while the second game between King Faisal and Nsoatreman will be played at the same venue on Sunday, 13 at the same.

LNS/KPE

