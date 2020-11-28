We’ll win the league with 50% fit Asamoah Gyan — Legon Cities FC coach

Asamoah Gyan, Player Legon Cities

Interim coach of Legon Cities FC, Wahid Mohammed has boldly claimed that his side will clinch the Ghana Premier League title when record signing Asamoah Gyan is at least 50 percent fit.

Legon Cities’ struggle in the ongoing Ghana Premier League continued on Friday after their latest goalless draw against Medeama SC.



The Royals are yet to collect a win this season after Matchday 3, losing one and drawing two games.



Legon Cities FC’s expensive acquisition Asamoah Gyan was expected to solve the club’s goalscoring problems when he makes his debut for the club.



The former Sunderland hitman was named on the bench as he only returned from injury earlier this week.



Gyan was introduced in the match as a replacement for Raphael Ocloo in the 71st minute.

The 35-year-old exhibited some brilliance but could not inspire his team to pick their maiden maximum points as the match ended goalless.



Stop-gap coach Wahid expressed his delight with Gyan’s contribution and stated that his outfit will bag the league trophy if Ghana’s all-time scorer is at least 50 percent fit.



“He was super. You could see that all the touches he had were fantastic. He had a positive game but we should expect more from him. He will lose some few pounds.”



“He is only 30% fit that’s why he started from the bench. When we get him even 50% we will win the league, trust me.”