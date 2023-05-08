0
We lost focus - Kotoko coach on Bibiani Gold Stars draw

Interim Head Coach Of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Gazale Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Gazale

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

According to Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, Abdul Gazale, his team lost their focus during the final minutes of the game against Bibiani Gold Stars, resulting.

Abdul Gazale added that the performance was better than what he saw during their last game against Tamale City.

The Porcupine Warriror drew 1-1 with Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday afternoon in their match week 30 game.

"The players did well today because it is better than what we saw in our last match against Tamale City. Technically we do things right and in some moments too we get it wrong. We took the lead in the first half which was a nice goal individual talent came up there Taylor was able to get an opening goal for us," he said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"Unfortunately we lost our focus in the dying minutes of the game because we all agreed not to allow ball to get into the 18 yards but unfortunately Sherif didn't do Sherif needed to close in the gap but he was rather moving back. Our opponent get the cross into the area and it resulted in a goal well we will take it like that it is part of the game we were expecting to win but unfortunately, we get the draw,"

Source: footballghana.com
