We love to play the big teams - Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei ahead of Hearts game

Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

The head coach for Techiman Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has emphasized the readiness of his team to face Accra Hearts of Oak after insisting that his side loves playing against the big teams.

The team in Techiman will on Friday, May 21, 2021, host the Phobians in a matchday 26 encounter of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Previewing the match in an interview with Oyerepa Sports, Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu said his team is ready to take on Hearts of Oak.



“Eleven Wonders love to play big teams. Our records show for itself against the top 4 clubs in the current league,” the outspoken gaffer shared.

The crunch meeting between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Hearts of Oak is scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT, Friday.



The Phobians go into the match well-motivated knowing that a win will send them to the top of the Ghana Premier League table.