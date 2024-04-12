We made more than $80,000 from Black Stars players for our Angelina album in 2008 - Praye Tietia

Praye music group

A member of the Praye music group has revealed how they raked in more than $80,000 from players of the Black Stars in 2008 when they launched their album “Roll Koll, also known as the ‘Angelina’ album.

Steven Fiawoo better known as Praye Tietia said on the latest edition of D Black’s Uncut podcast that Prince Tagoe who is relative of Praye Tintin, used his influence to get his fellow Black Stars players to buy copies of the album at huge amounts.



Praye Tietia revealed that the group strategically timed the album launch to coincide with the end of the European season where the Black Stars players come home en-masse.



“For the ‘Angelina’ launch, we made more than $80,000. Prince Tagoe bought the album for $60,000 so he became the owner of the album. He had cash, as footballers typically do with their early contracts,” he said.



“To help recoup his investment, he made sure we timed the launch to coincide with the end of the European season where the footballers usually come home. There was a friendly match at El Wak involving Black Stars players and right after the match, he brought all of them to the launch,” he recounted.

“We displayed our CDs on the guitar as usual. The Black Stars captain then bought the album for $20,000, sparking a competition among the players, including Muntari and others. We made $80,000 on the night.



Despite being named ‘Roll Koll,’ the album became popular due to the smash hit ‘Angelina,’ which resonated deeply with music lovers.







JNA/EK