We make the best wives – Black Queens player to Ghanaian men

Black Queens forward Sherifatu Sumaila

Black Queens forward Sherifatu Sumaila has moved to clear misconceptions that Ghanaian female athletes do not make good partners.

There is a conventional image of female athletes not being physically appealing.



They have often been looked down upon as not being ‘sexy’ compared to the regular ladies.



In a post on social media, the 23-year-old forward made a case for herself and her colleague footballers.



She touted their virtues of patience, understanding and love.

The Sweden-based striker urged men to look beyond their appearance and focus on their ‘strong heart’.



“Female athletes are the best wives. We are trolled for having firm bodies. We have strong hearts, can endure anything that comes our way, are patient and understanding.”



She was a member of the Black Queens squad that played in the 2018 Women’s AFCON.





Female athletes are the best wives ??. We are trolled for having firm bodies. We have strong hearts, can endure anything that comes our way, are patient and understanding. ????Don’t be prejudiced against us. Love us for who we are. We are strong women ????????????????. pic.twitter.com/SuQbOtRKr6 — Sherifatu Sumaila (@SSumaila7) August 31, 2020

